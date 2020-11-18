QC Quarantine Cookbook brings people together during pandemic

Photo provided by Rock Island Public Library. Rock Island Public Reference Librarian Rachel Ippolito shows copies of the Quad City Quarantine Cookbook, which is available for online reading, for checkout, and for purchase.

The Rock Island Public Library created The Quad City Quarantine Cookbook to document how the community spent time in their home kitchens during the COVID-19 shutdown. Now, this tasty project is available for checkout, download, or purchase.

Reference Librarian Rachel Ippolito first cooked up the special library project this spring, and then invited participation from other libraries in the Quad City Adult Programming Librarians Facebook group. The cookbook features 70 submissions from Illinois and Iowa patrons of the Rock Island, Colona, Cordova, East Moline, Silvis, Bettendorf, Davenport, and LeClaire Libraries.

“We are really excited to see this project come together. From the community cooks who submitted recipes to the staff who helped proofread the finished product, it’s been a collaborative effort,” said Ippolito.

Lisa Lockheart, the Rock Island Public Library Outreach Liason, said it is their way of bringing people together during the pandemic.

“For all of us to connect through that shared experience of cooking and baking over the shutdown earlier this year. So, it was kind of an interesting way to bring the community together when we can’t physically be together.”

The cookbook is now available electronically via the Rock Island Public Library website for free online reading or PDF download. Additional formats for Android, Apple, and Kindle devices are also available by email upon request. The library has also uploaded the eBook formats to BiblioBoard Library of Illinois for eventual availability via the Indie Illinois collection.

For cooks who prefer print, the library has produced a spiral-bound cookbook. It’s available for checkout from the library catalog, or for purchase at just $5 while supplies last. To check out or purchase, just visit the Rock Island Downtown or Southwest Library locations. To check availability before visiting, call the Library’s Reference Desk at 309-732-7341.For more information about the cookbook, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-7341 or email RiLibRef@Rigov.org.