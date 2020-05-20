1  of  2
QC radio legend remembered

The Quad Cities radio community is mourning the loss of a familiar voice.

Mark Minnick passed away Sunday. He was the longtime news director at WOC 1420AM, and was on the air for over 50 years.

Folks he worked with say he was a great influence.

“More than anything, was the kind of leader of a newsroom that could do it with just the right touch,” Jim O’Hara, senior vice president of programming for iHeartRadio Quad Cities said. “He had a great sense of humor.  Dead straight honest with his employees.”

Minnick will be missed by the Quad City radio family.

