Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivered her condition of the state address, and reaction to the address came from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Reynolds stressed education is her top priority and introduced changes to the Iowa Area Education Agencies. The agencies provide resources and instruction for students with disabilities in Iowa, and Reynolds says her plan is to give districts control of their special education money, which would allow districts to stick with their area education agency, go to another or utilize a company in the private sector.

A statement from the Chamber praised Reynolds’ commitment to a pro-business environment and her proposal to implement tax cuts quickly, adding that Iowa needs to get off the list of states with the highest corporate tax rates. The Chamber’s statement adds the governor’s realignment plan presents an opportunity to cut through government red tape and reduce the lag time on licensing as well as approving projects.

