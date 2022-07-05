American Red Cross volunteers responded to five home fires in its Quad Cities region over the past week, including in Colona, Bettendorf, Davenport, Muscatine and Keokuk.
During this past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to 17 individuals, through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support as the families involved work through next steps after experiencing a home fire, according to a Tuesday release.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call the Red Cross dispatch line at 877-597-0747.
Home fires are the most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S, the Red Cross said. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50 percent. To help protect your household, test your smoke alarms each month and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information. Download the free Emergency app by searching for “American Red Cross” in app stores. Free resources are available to help children learn what to do during a home fire and other emergencies.
Hot Weather Safety Tips
High temperatures (in the 90s) are expected throughout much of the region today. The American Red Cross has some safety tips to help keep you and your family safe.
- Stay Connected
- Never leave infants, children, older adults, individuals with disabilities or pets in a vehicle unattended. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open.
- Check-in on older adults and individuals with chronic health conditions at least twice daily.
- Be on the lookout for signs of heat-related illness. Act right away if you notice someone with symptoms.
- Stay Hydrated
- Drink plenty of fluids: Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Avoid sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic drinks. Avoid icy beverages because they can cause stomach cramps.
- Keep pets hydrated: Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets and leave the water in a shady area.
- Warning: If your doctor limits the amount of water you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot. If you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage.
- Stay Cool
- Stay cool indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible.
- Wear appropriate clothing: Choose lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing.
- Schedule outdoor work and other activities carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, such as morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.