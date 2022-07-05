American Red Cross volunteers responded to five home fires in its Quad Cities region over the past week, including in Colona, Bettendorf, Davenport, Muscatine and Keokuk.



During this past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to 17 individuals, through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support as the families involved work through next steps after experiencing a home fire, according to a Tuesday release.



If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call the Red Cross dispatch line at 877-597-0747.



Home fires are the most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S, the Red Cross said. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50 percent. To help protect your household, test your smoke alarms each month and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.

Visit redcross.org/fire for more information. Download the free Emergency app by searching for “American Red Cross” in app stores. Free resources are available to help children learn what to do during a home fire and other emergencies.



Hot Weather Safety Tips

High temperatures (in the 90s) are expected throughout much of the region today. The American Red Cross has some safety tips to help keep you and your family safe.