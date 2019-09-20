QC Renaissance Faire takes over Credit Island Park

The Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire is back to take your family back to the 16th century.

Gregory Schmidt is president of Festival International talks with Local 4 News about its history in the QC and at Credit Island Park.

Schmidt calls the festival a three-ring circus with two musicals thrown in.

This is the first time that actual horseback tilt field professional acts, two living history encampments that provide an outdoor museum experience, a unique artisan merchant market with many goods for sale that can only be found at a renaissance faire, a food court, children’s activities and hands-on experiences like archery and knife-tossing.

You can get tickets at the gate. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for kids with children getting in free. There’s an active military discount, and the smart people will get a two-day pass at $18, so that they can see all the stage shows. Parking is free.

More information is at the QC Renaissance Faire Facebook page.

