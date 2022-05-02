There is still time to sign up for “Saving a Family in World War II Hungary” at the Moline Public Library on Wednesday, May 4 at noon.

In this riveting program, Jeno Berta, Sr. of Davenport will share a first-hand account of his family’s efforts to protect a Jewish couple and their children from Nazis. To sign up or for more information, call 309-524-2470 or visit molinelibrary.com/events.

As a seven-year old boy in Hungary, Berta witnessed the Nazis march a group of Jewish people through his village. Soon after, his family would protect a young Jewish family by hiding them in their barn. Berta will share his captivating story of his family, those they protected, and their eventual liberation.