QC Restaurant Week returns this year with new date

QC Restaurant week returns this year with a new date.

Visit Quad Cities announced the annual event that highlights local eateries will take place from March 22 – 28, 2021.

“Our Quad Cities restaurant community is vital to our regional destination’s success,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “We encourage Quad Citizens and visitors to support these locally owned and operated small businesses in whatever way they can. Restaurants bring people together and represent a large number of hospitality jobs in the QC. We need them to thrive because their authenticity and unique experiences help shape our brand and story.”

Participating restaurants will be listed on the QC Restaurant Week website, which will be constantly updated as new restaurants are added.

In addition to supporting local restaurants, Quad Citizens can also win local restaurant gift cards. Those who purchase a meal at a participating restaurant during the QC Restaurant Week can fill out the entry form on the website with a picture of their receipt, photo of themselves at the restaurant, or posing with their carryout meal for a chance to win.

Post about your QC Restaurant Week meals using #QCRestaurantWeek.

Restaurants that would like to be a part of QC Restaurant Week can register on the website until the deadline of March 12. It is free of charge, with no special price points or prix-fixe menu requirements.

Also, follow Visit Quad Cities on Facebook (@QuadCities), Twitter (@VisitQuadCities), or Instagram (@VisitQuadCities), for updates about QC Restaurant Week and gift card giveaways.