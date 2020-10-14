QC Restaurant Week supports businesses before colder months

Visit Quad Cities is hosting its annual QC Restaurant Week to support local eateries before the weather gets colder. With many restaurants relying on outdoor seating, the company knows limited space indoors will impact local restaurants financially.

Theo Grevas, owner of Theo’s Java Club in downtown Rock Island, said his business has suffered since March, but he knows he’s not alone.

“It’s been an extraordinary time,” he said. “From what I hear, everybody is suffering one way or the other. Not only businesses and small businesses especially.”

He said his goal is to give people a welcoming experience each time they visit the cafe, even with limited seating.

“Comfy chairs, that’s kind of number one,” he said.

At Bayside Bistro in the East Village of Davenport, customers can enjoy outdoor dining, but the weather will change soon.

Latisha Howlett, the restaurant’s owner, said the is concerned about the upcoming season.

“If I was not worried, something would be wrong with me,” she said. “I think every restaurant owner is very concerned about the months ahead.”

She said she hopes this event enocourages people to support local eateries.

“Our customers are our lifeline,” she said. “Without our customers, we do not exist.

Dave Herrell, the CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said they want to highlight local resturants during this hard time.

“They’ve had to really kind of pivot and do everything that they can to survive. We want them to not only survive, but we want them to thrive,” he said.

To find out more about QC Restaurant Week, visit the link here.