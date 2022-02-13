Doug Berner, owner of Frackie’s Pub & Grub in Davenport, spent Sunday getting ready for crowds that would be watching the Super Bowl at his location.

“Throughout the day, people kind of trickle in and trickle out. I’d say probably 100 people we’d see today,” said Berner. “We’ll make sure we have everybody’s product, make sure everything is cold, make sure we’re fully loaded on the food.”

Berner and the rest of the staff were prepared to cook one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes.

“I think we cooked about 300 chicken wings,” said Berner. “We do our chicken wings in orders of eight.”

Josh Howat is the owner at The Bulldog Arms in Bettendorf.

He says they host a potluck and, at the same time, raise money for a local charity while enjoying the game.

“We select a charity every game day, and we play games to try and raise some money,” said Howat. “They’re all local charities, so today, we are raising money for a children’s program — an art program.”

Andrew Lopez owns Lopiez in Davenport and said they had been working hard since morning to make sure everything was fresh.

“People are hard at work prep … probably around 6 a.m. … 5 to 6 a.m.,” said Lopez. “So they’re there until 4 or 5 just making all the dough, sauce and everything for all our locations,” said Lopez.

Super Bowl Sunday brings a huge boost to the restaurant.

“Sales go up about 25% on average,” said Lopez. “Sundays are usually our slowest days, or one of our slowest days, so it goes up quite a bit.”