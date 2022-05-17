Dave Heller is out for blood.

The owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits stepped up to the plate Tuesday at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, to talk trash about the team rival, Peoria Chiefs, and wax warmly about a new promotion with ImpactLife.

River Bandits owner Dave Heller speaking at Modern Woodmen Park Tuesday, May 17, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“I’m excited to beat Peoria, again. I’m excited to beat them on the field here; I’m excited to beat them in our hospitals,” Heller said of a new competition with the Chiefs over who can draw the most fans to give blood to ImpactLife. “I’m excited to beat them in the blood donation centers – the permanent ones and the mobile units. I’m excited to beat them everywhere.

“Let’s be honest – there is nothing about Peoria that compares favorably to the Quad Cities,” the Bandits owner boasted. “We have a better baseball team; we have a better ballpark; we have a better community. We have better-looking women – whatever metric you want to use, we are better than Peoria, and we want to prove it through the blood challenge.”

“There’s no way that Peoria is going to out-draw the Quad Cities in raising blood,” he said. (FYI: The 2021 Midwest League champions are having a rough 2022 season so far — the Bandits trail the Chiefs by one game in their division, currently in 5th place, with a 12-21 record.)

The “Out for Blood” promotion between Quad Cities and Peoria will go through Sept. 9, 2022.

The new “Out for Blood” competition will run through Sept. 9, 2022 with both teams promoting blood donation at home games and on social media through the summer. Donors who use a specific group code for their team when giving blood at ImpactLife centers will get a General Admission ticket voucher from that team.

“I think people in the Quad Cities love baseball and they love helping each other,” Heller said Tuesday at the stadium. “What this partnership is all about is bringing the two together. It’s an opportunity for people in the community to help others who are in need, others who are going through a tough time – who have maybe gone through a traumatic accident, or going through surgery, or who are fighting cancer – to give them a chance to help each other.

“And to do it in a spirit of fun and partnership, and competition with our friends in Peoria. I think that’s a lot of fun,” Heller said.

Dave Heller pulled no punches Tuesday in putting Peoria (the team and the city) in their place (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“We have people who need blood – who have been in accidents, who are fighting cancer – we want to make sure they get the blood they need. That’s priority number one,” Heller said. “If we can do that in a fun way here in the ballpark, that’s what we’re all about. Helping the community and having fun doing it.”

As an incentive, the River Bandits will give a free ticket voucher to all donors. If two people give, they not only will get a pair of tickets, but also a free ride on the Modern Woodmen Park Ferris wheel – “which by the way, you can’t get in Peoria, because oh, they don’t have a Ferris wheel.”

The last home series of the season is against Peoria, where the ImpactLife winner will be crowned, ideally by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, Heller said.

The contest is much bigger than the two cities, since Peoria is a High-A Minor League affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Bandits are an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

“This is crowning a winner not just for our region, but the state of Missouri as well,” Heller said. “We intend to win this for us, the Quad Cities, the region, and all people on the western side of Missouri.”

Donations slow over summer

“We don’t see as many donors as we’d like to see, as we need to see, over the summer,” said Kirby Winn, ImpactLife’s public relations manager. The nonprofit serves a total of 125 hospitals in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Kirby Winn, Impact Life public relations manager, spoke May 17, 2022 at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The urgent need for blood to serve patients doesn’t stop over the summer, Winn said.

“We know the Quad Cities River Bandits are experts in reaching audiences and motivating people,” he said of this first-time partnership.

“Across our entire service region, we strive to collect approximately 3,600 donations per week to maintain a five-day inventory of all blood components,” said Teresa Gottschalk, ImpactLife manager of donor relations.

“But at this time of year, we are more limited in our ability to schedule blood drives, especially with schools, and many blood donors become focused on summer events and travel,” she said, noting they project about 200 to 600 fewer donations per week through mid-June.

Celebrating the new partnership Tuesday were (from left) Bandits mascot Rascal, team owner Dave Heller, ImpactLife public relations manager Kirby Winn, and ImpactLife donor relations manager Teresa Gottschalk (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“Definitely during the summer season, we see a decrease in our blood collections because our high schools aren’t open,” Gottschalk said, noting the minimum age to donate is 16. “We definitely rely on events like this, the River Bandits to get behind this, so our collections remain where they need to be.”

While all blood products are needed, ImpactLife has the greatest need for Type O positive and negative, she said. The most frequently people can donate is every 56 days (there are 115 days until the end of this promotion).

Details to participate

Through July 10, all donors who give blood with ImpactLife will also get a voucher redeemable for the donor’s choice of a $10 gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.

The Chiefs and the River Bandits are promoting blood donation all summer long through the “Out for Blood” competition to see which team’s fan base can give blood more frequently during the 2022 Midwest League baseball season.

The Bandits’ home, Modern Woodmen Park, is at 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport.

To participate, just schedule an appointment at any ImpactLife Donor Center and use the group code for your favorite team —

Peoria Chiefs: group code 61039

Quad Cities River Bandits: group code 3038

ImpactLife willl keep track of donations all season long and the winning team receives a trophy (and bragging rights) in September. The last games of the Bandits season are at home, against the Chiefs Sept. 6-11. For more information on the team, visit their website.