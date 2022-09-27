The City of Rock Island has announced work will begin on sealing cracks and joints on some area roads.

Beginning Wednesday, September 28, work will start on the following:

18th Avenue

17th Street to the Moline border and 38th Street

7th Avenue to Blackhawk Road

According to a release, no parking on the street will be allowed while the contractor is working in each area. Access to residential and commercial properties will be maintained as much as possible, but there will be periods when this is not possible, due to the contractor working directly in front of the drive and the filler material drying.

Travel delays can be expected at or near the work zones. Drivers are reminded to follow all posted construction signs and flaggers and watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone. Work on this contract is expected to conclude within one to two weeks.