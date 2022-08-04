Donations at local Ross Stores through Aug. 21 will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores, Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called “Help Local Kids Learn.”

Through Aug. 21, customers in the Quad Cities can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley. QC stores are at 4140 10th St., Moline, and 902 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

“For the eighth year in a row, Ross Stores is very excited the annual Help Local Kids Learn in-store campaign for the Boys & Girls Clubs,” Fred Shuey, Senior Vice President of Ross Stores, said in a Thursday company release. “This back-to-school campaign will directly help kids at local Clubs across the country. BGCA and Ross’ strong partnership of many years is rooted in our shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.”

Campaign Facts:

This back-to-school season, Ross Stores is inviting customers to give at the register to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America from July 30 th – August 21st. Ross will match the first $400,000 raised!

– August 21st. Ross will match the first $400,000 raised! 100% of the funds raised at each store will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs, with 80% being directed to a club in the community.

Ross is the national sponsor of BGCA’s Power Hour , a program that provides kids and teens the opportunity to do their homework in a safe place, in-person or virtually, with support from Boys & Girls Club staff.

, a program that provides kids and teens the opportunity to do their homework in a safe place, in-person or virtually, with support from Boys & Girls Club staff. Every $5 donation helps provide one half hour of homework help for a club youth.

$15 helps keep a kid safe after school.

Ross Stores, Inc. is headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $18.9 billion. Currently, the company operates Ross Dress for Less, the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the U.S. with 1,648 locations in 40 states.

