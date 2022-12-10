Quad City Rotarians have donated 2,000 books to Ukrainian refugee children in Chicago schools.

When Rotarians attending the District 6420 conference in DeKalb, Ill., on Nov. 5 learned about the influx of Ukrainian refugee children in two Chicago schools, they took action.

Now two schools in the Ukrainian Village have 1,000 new books each, according to a news release.

The neighborhood schools with pre-K to eighth grade students have experienced a nearly 40 percent increase in enrollment from families fleeing the war in Ukraine, a news release says.

Rotary Club members at the conference donated $10,000 worth of new books in a one-day fundraising event for the two schools. Usborne Books and More matched that generosity with a gift of an additional $5,000 of new books, bringing the total funds raised to $15,000 in new books, the release says.

Rotary District 6420 and Rotary International leadership delivered 1,000 books in 20 boxes to each of the two schools on Nov. 28.

“I am grateful for the generosity of our Rotary Club members who made this possible in a single day,” said District 6420 Governor Laura Kann, of Princeton, Ill.

The district is made up of 43 Rotary Clubs in northwest Illinois. The total membership is more than 1,400. Rock Island Rotarians Cindi Gramenz, Kimberly Calhoun, Gary Rose, and Bob Swanson attended the conference and participated in the fundraising.

Other Quad-City area Rotarians in attendance represented clubs from Moline, East Moline-Silvis, Geneseo, Quad-City Illinois Rotary and River Cities (Port Byron area.)

Rock Island Rotary was founded in 1914. Gramenz is the club’s president.

Rotary is an international organization of business and professional persons united to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build good will and peace in the world.