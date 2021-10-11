QC Rotary Clubs work together to eradicate polio

The 11 Quad City Area Rotary Clubs will work together in an initiative to rid the world of polio.

The Quad Cities event is among thousands to be held by Rotary clubs around the world to celebrate World Polio Day, a news release says.

Rotary members from Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline/Silvis, Geneseo, Illinois Quad Cities, Iowa Quad Cities, Moline, North Scott, River Cities, Rock Island, and Twin Rivers RAH Rotary Clubs will take action on Wednesday, Oct. 20, to raise awareness, funds, and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease.

The Quad City event, hosted by the Rock Island Rotary Club, will be a gala evening at the Quad City Botanical Center with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., buffet dinner at 7 p.m., and a Polio Day program featuring local polio survivors afterward.

Additionally, there will be presentations of World Polio Day Proclamations from area cities and villages, and a World Polio Day Video. The event is open to the public. Tickets, at $20 each, are available here.

When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million.

Rotary has contributed more than $2.2 billion to ending polio since 1985, including an estimated $200,000 donated by Quad City area Rotary Clubs. The gala will be the first time area clubs have met together to observe World Polio Day.

Visit here to learn more about Rotary and the fight to eradicate polio.