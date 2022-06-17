The YMCA’s QC Rowing team recently sent 10 athletes to Sarasota, Florida to compete in the USRowing Youth National Championships.

Both the Women’s 4x (quad) and 2x (double) advanced to the A Finals after time trails and semi-finals, according to a Friday release from the Y. The Women’s 2x team of Elizabeth Tessen of Erin Morley were able to out-sprint their competitors to finish 3rd overall with a time of 7:34.209. The Women’s 4x of Sophia Ramaraju, Olivia Meskan, Alexa Mueller, and Elsa Ersan narrowly missed the medal stand with an impressive finishing performance of 4th place and a time of 6:52.869.

The QC women’s rowing foursome is Olivia Meskan (left), Ela Ersan, Alexa Mueller, and Sophia Ramaraju.

The Men’s 4x team of Nikhil Ramaraju, Tristan Wakefield, Keval Wagher, and Aden Anderson faced a competitive lineup of juniors and were placed in the C Final.

“Although the athletes were disappointed in ending up in the C Final, they showed great maturity and determination,” Andrew Castillo, Director or Rowing Operations, said in a Friday release. “They went back out to get first in their final and 13th overall in the nation.”

After the USRowing Youth National Championships event concluded, Nikhil Ramaraju and Tristan Wakefield participated in time trails to qualify for the World’s Rowing Under 19 Championships. They placed 1st in the U19 Men’s 2x and will be competing in that event at the end of July in Varese, Italy.

Full results from the Youth National Championships can be found at RegattaCentral.com. You can also follow the Y Quad Cities Rowing team on Instagram.