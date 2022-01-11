QC salon owner still can’t find enough people to work during the pandemic

Some business owners continue to see a labor shortage as the pandemic continues.

That’s the case for some hair salon owners in the area.

Luz Carranza is the owner of Blo Blow Dry Bar in Bettendorf. The business opened its doors in 2019, and COVID-19 continues to make an impact on her salon.

“From April to August we actually opened for the three days,” said Carranza. “Ideally on weekends Friday, Saturday, Sunday we would have two or three, if not four, stylists at a time to take care of our clients. But right now we’re only limited to two.”

Carranza decided to cut her salon’s hours of operation because clients weren’t going to the salon as often because of the pandemic.

“On Fridays we’re still closing early. Normally we’re open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and we’ve been closing at 1 p.m. We’ve had tons of turn-aways because we just don’t have the people to take all the clients,” said Carranza.

She’s hopeful her business will be back in full swing in the coming weeks.