The Quad Cities Salvation Army 2021 Red Kettle Campaign exceeded its goal of raising $750,000, and together with the generosity of the community, $784,136 was received through the Jan. 31, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Of that total, $272,871 came from red kettles alone.

A grocery shopper readies a bill to drop in the red collection kettle as Salvation Army bell ringer Michael Cronin, right, looks on, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Linden, Wash. Despite record amounts of charitable donations this year, nonprofits across the country are being suffocated by the effects of the pandemic. Organizations face soaring costs and demands for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, including volunteers and in-person fundraising events. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Donations will continue to support The Salvation Army’s area year-round programs and services, such as the Shelter program for families, Rapid Rehousing, food boxes, seasonal services, disaster services, and emergency one-time assistance.

With many individuals and families facing housing evictions and financial insecurities from the pandemic, the services of The Salvation Army have grown drastically, the group said in its release. The help of gracious organizations such as Ascentra Credit Union for the partnership of their “Ride 50” campaign, helped reach and exceed their Christmas goal, raising $15,200 through their Davenport and Moline branches.

Ascentra Credit Union had some of their staff members Adopt-A-Family this year. Their donations helped a family that has been through a traumatic experience and allowed them to have a great Christmas.

According to Major Robert Doliber, Salvation Army Quad Cities Coordinator, “With the amazing partnership with Ascentra Credit Union this season and the very generous communities, The Salvation Army has been able to not only reach our Christmas campaign goal but exceed it by 5% and help hundreds of families in need.

“In these trying times, people continue to struggle with affordable housing and food insecurity, but because of the success of the Ride 50 promotion, Hope Marches On for these families throughout the year,” Doliber said.

For more information on the local Salvation Army, visit its website.