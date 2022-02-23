The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced Bettendorf High School’s Health Academy Program as one of 38 school districts receiving the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) H.D. Program models for 2021.

The STEM BEST H.D. Program is designed to prepare students for the workforce through a curriculum focused on skills needed in job sectors such as computer science/information technology, healthcare professions and advanced manufacturing, a news release says.

The program is the result of a special appropriation from the Iowa legislature to expand the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program to focus efforts on job sectors that are in high demand. It will help build partnerships between schools and businesses, allowing educators and industry professionals to work together to develop curriculum and projects that prepare students for careers in these high-demand fields.

Bettendorf Community Schools is embarking on a new adventure in the development of a health sciences program of study. The problem-solving and exploration that students experience in health sciences classrooms will fuel their successes in their high need careers in the future., the release says.

The health-care field has grown with new careers and positions being created to better serve communities and keep them healthy.

The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved 38 new or expanded partnerships supported by up to $40,000 each. Compared to the traditional STEM BEST Program, STEM BEST H.D. offers a higher grant amount and a lower cost-share requirement for applicants, the release says.

The awards can be used for facility upgrades, equipment, time for program planning with partners, travel needs or integrating curriculum into existing courses.