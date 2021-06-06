QC sculptures will be moved, added for public viewing

Seven public sculptures in Bettendorf and two in Moline will be moving to other locations and replaced with new sculptures over the next 15 days, beginning Monday.

Moline will add two sculptures this year and the Geneseo Public Library will lease a sculpture for the first time, a news release says.

Rock Island has elected to re-lease four of the sculptures from last years’ selection and purchase the sculpture titled “Reaching to the Moon” by Tim Frye for its permanent collection.

Quad City Arts has facilitated the leasing and installation of public sculpture in the Quad Cities since 2002. The City of Rock Island has participated in the program yearly, since 2007 and Bettendorf, since 2008.

Six sculptures have become part of Rock Island’s permanent collection, while Bettendorf has added seven.

Davenport purchased nine sculptures while involved with the program. Sculptures are chosen by appointed committees and leased for one year.

All the sculptures are for sale and can be purchased by individuals, businesses, or a city for permanent installation after June of the following year. All sculptures currently on exhibit, along with permanent sculptures can be viewed on Quad City Arts’ website https://www.quadcityarts.com/public-sculpture.html as well as the websites of the cities that sponsor them.

All of the artists live in the mid-west region and two are local.

A Hampton Crane operator will use a boom to lift a sculpture from an artist’s vehicle, hoist it high in the air and skillfully bring it down gently onto a concrete pad, as directed by the artist who created it. The artist will then drill holes into the concrete and secure the sculpture. (Hampton Cranes donates the services).

The installation schedule for Tuesday begins at 10:30 a.m. on the lower hillside at Faye’s Field on the library campus in Bettendorf. The activity continues throughout Bettendorf until about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and then continues throughout the week with the final sculpture hoisted into place outside at 3 p.m. June 21 at the Kone Building in Moline.