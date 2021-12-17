QC seniors get into holiday spirit Friday with Christmas carols, gifts

Seniors in the Quad Cities got into the holiday spirit on Friday with a ” Senior Secret Santa” event.

Modern Woodmen of America and CASI held a “Senior Secret Santa” donation drive earlier this month to collect gifts for seniors across the Quad Cities.

Those gifts were delivered on Friday while employees sang Christmas carols.

Event coordinator Allison Couch says seniors asked for a lot of different things.

“There were quite a variety of items … some of them basic essential items such as laundry detergent, or bath towels … but then there were some really fun, unique items,” said Couch. “We had a lot of Chicago Cubs fans asking for ball caps, a lot of Hawkeye memorabilia and sweaters, if you will, so it was quite the variety.”

Thousands of gifts were collected for the seniors this year.