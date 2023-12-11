Moms Demand Action Quad Cities, Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, One Human Family, and Quad Cities Interfaith are sponsoring a memorial/remembrance service for the victims and survivors of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting in Connecticut on Thursday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On the 11-year anniversary of the shooting (which killed 20 students ages 6 and 7, and six adult school staff) in Newtown, Conn., there will be a brief program at the church (2930 W. Locust St., Davenport) to honor the victims and the families still grieving from this tragedy, as well as to honor all lives lost to gun violence in all its forms.

Candles are lit among mementos at a memorial for victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, on December 17, 2012 in Newtown, Conn., which killed 20 children and six staff members on Dec. 14 that year. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Kaleigh Rogers, leader of the local Moms Demand Action chapter, said in a Monday release that mass shootings like Sandy Hook grab media attention and tend to draw people into the gun violence prevention movement because they remind us that no place is safe.

Moms Demand Action was grown out of this tragedy. But it’s important to remember that this represents only 1% of the lives lost to gun violence in this country, Rogers said. “Each year at this event, we recommit to taking action to prevent future tragedies like this, as well as all other forms of gun violence that plague our communities daily.”

Rogers says this year a remembrance wall is being set up at the church for attendees to add names of loved ones lost to gun violence. A short program will be followed by fellowship, refreshments, and opportunities to get involved in the gun violence prevention movement.

Moms Demand Action is a national grassroots organization working to protect people from gun violence, with volunteer chapters in every state and Washington, D.C. It’s also part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with nearly 10 million supporters.

As 2023 draws to a close, the U.S. is approaching its record for the number of mass killings in a single year (in which four or more people are killed in a single incident). So far in 2023, there have been 42 mass killings in the country, according to the USA TODAY/Northeastern University/Associated Press Mass Killings Database.

Of those so far in 2023, only three did not involve a gun.