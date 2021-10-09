Convicted QC shooter sentenced to prison

A 22-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after police say he fired a gun that hit vehicles and a building while children were in the area.

Quashawn Terrell Lee was identified when officers were dispatched to Castlewood Apartments in Davenport shortly before 7:15 p.m. June 14, 2020, in response to a report of gunfire, according to U. S. Department of Justice documents

Lee fired about four rounds at a vehicle leaving the parking lot. Lee’s intended target, a gang rival, was an occupant of that vehicle, according to the Department of Justice.

The victim vehicle was struck several times from the gunfire and had bullet holes in the front driver’s side door. Gunfire shattered the driver’s side window, the arrest affidavit says.

The apartment building also was struck by bullets. In the background were numerous bystanders, including at least eight children under the age of 10. “These children ran back inside of their apartment in fear as the defendant was shooting,” the affidavit says.

One round that Lee fired went through the rear window and windshield of a parked vehicle in the immediate vicinity of the crowd of bystanders.

Upon reviewing the apartment complex’s surveillance video, detectives identified Lee as the shooter. Police found four casings at the scene.

As a convicted felon, Lee is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Lee pleaded guilty on May 17, the Department of Justice says. Lee was charged with felon in possession of ammunition.

U. S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced Lee. He also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Acting U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.