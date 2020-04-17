QC snow total: 4.6 inches so far

Two days ago, the Quad Cities woke up to 2.8 inches of snow. Thankfully, most of it melted away before the 4.6 inches that arrived overnight.

Areas south of the Quad Cities received higher amounts, with Knoxville topping the list at 6.4 inches.

Yes, it’s April 17. It happens.

With the snow comes slick road conditions. Local 4 News reporter Josh Vinson reported seeing several cars in ditches as he surveyed traffic from the QC to Burlington and back again for Local 4 News This Morning and Fox 18 News This Morning.

We are going live in about 30 mins… checking out the road conditions partially to mostly snow covered along I-80 right before I-74/I-280 interchange pic.twitter.com/IZt2ziS1l6 — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) April 17, 2020

It does not seem as slick as Wednesday but don’t push it because I don’t want to push your carshed vehicle off the cable barrier. Take it easy in the right lane whenever possible on 4 lane roads. #LeaveUrselfAnOut pic.twitter.com/e0TeRgtVsv — Dan Loussaert (@IAtrooperDan) April 17, 2020

The @iowadot is doing their part clearing the roads as good as possible, plz do ur part & drive as safe as possible. The speed limit is a safe speed in the conditions ur driving in which might be less than the speed limit sign✌️ pic.twitter.com/USa3gNRCHT — Dan Loussaert (@IAtrooperDan) April 17, 2020

First few snow totals in this morning: pic.twitter.com/ndAfAmT6Io — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) April 17, 2020

.@OwenHokeL4 and I on the roadways during this snow event so you don’t have to be! @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/oVOutdadiX — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) April 17, 2020

Two days ago: