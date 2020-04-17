QC snow total: 4.6 inches so far

Two days ago, the Quad Cities woke up to 2.8 inches of snow. Thankfully, most of it melted away before the 4.6 inches that arrived overnight.
Areas south of the Quad Cities received higher amounts, with Knoxville topping the list at 6.4 inches.
Yes, it’s April 17. It happens.
With the snow comes slick road conditions. Local 4 News reporter Josh Vinson reported seeing several cars in ditches as he surveyed traffic from the QC to Burlington and back again for Local 4 News This Morning and Fox 18 News This Morning.
Two days ago: