On Thursday morning, the Handicapped Development Center made a special announcement regarding its new brand, logo and name, now Empowering Abilities.

The presentation took place at the main center (3402 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport), just prior to the Davenport Police Association’s annual Thanksgiving dinner held for the participants at HDC.

The former Handicapped Development Center has served people with special needs for 54 years (photo by Trent Foltz).

The branding announcement was led by HDC president/CEO Jeff Ashcraft. Santa Claus and a helper were scheduled to make an appearance to distribute new logoed gifts and add to the festive atmosphere.

“We are extremely happy to share this exciting news with the community that has supported us for so many years,” Ashcraft said in an organization release. “We are also grateful to the Davenport Police Association for allowing us to use their wonderful event to help us celebrate this news.”

Jeff Ashcraft, president/CEO of the rebranded Empowering Abilities.

“To better reflect the compassionate, essential, and innovative services that are provided, our new name is Empowering Abilities,” Ashcraft said. “The name provides a renewed sense of energy and purpose, but the mission has been and always will remain the same.”

HDC has been providing support to individuals with special needs to help them to succeed, to achieve, to grow, and to be happy for 54 years.

(photo by Trent Foltz)

For more information, visit the center website HERE.