The Moline High School Special Olympics Basketball team will host a Fall Classic

Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the school’s Physical Education Facility, 3600 Avenue of the Cities.

Special Olympics teams from three area high schools will compete in this fun, family friendly event to raise money for the MHS Special Olympics program, according to a Tuesday school release.

The event will include raffle baskets and spirit wear will be available to order. The Roosevelt Elementary Special Olympics team will host a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle. Free will admission and cash donations will be accepted at the door.

A Moline High Special Olympics team.

The game schedule is as follows:

9 a.m.: Moline High School vs. Rock Island Special Olympics basketball game (Court 1) — Winner advances to championship

Moline High School vs. Rock Island Special Olympics basketball game (Court 1) — Winner advances to championship 10 a.m.: Losing team of game 1 plays Galesburg Knox Thunder

Losing team of game 1 plays Galesburg Knox Thunder 11 a.m.: Championship game for 1st/2nd place

There will be a special halftime performance by Unified Sports, a club/program at Moline High School and Roosevelt Elementary that promotes inclusion for all students. General education students and students with special needs from both Moline High School and Roosevelt Elementary will join to dance to the song “Champion” by Carrie Underwood.

This performance will take place at approximately 11:30 a.m.

