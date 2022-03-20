Multiple area law enforcement agencies assisted the Moline Police Department regarding the pursuit of a visibly-armed suspect from a recent call March 20 at approximately 11:22 a.m.

The Iowa State Patrol and Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist Moline Police regarding a vehicle that entered the City of Davenport. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck two vehicles before striking a tree and becoming disabled in the 3700 block of Welcome Way. The occupants of the two vehicles reported no injuries.

(Google Maps)

The suspect fled the vehicle on foot with a firearm and barricaded himself in a bus shelter in the 3700 block of Main Street. Officers from the Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline Police Departments, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene. The Davenport Police Department’s Emergency Services Team (EST) responded and began negotiating with the suspect.

Negotiations continued for approximately two hours, when the subject sustained fatal injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This incident remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.