The Southern Professional Hockey League has announced opponent changes for Quad-City Storm weekend games.

The Quad City Storm will play the Peoria Rivermen Saturday night at the Vibrant Arena. at The MARK. The Storm previously was scheduled to play the Vermilion County Bobcats, according to a news release.

Additionally, the Storm will travel to Danville, Ill., on Sunday to take on the Vermilion County Bobcats. The Bobcats were previously scheduled to play the Peoria Rivermen.

Tickets for Saturday night’s games can be purchased here, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.