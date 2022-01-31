The Quad City Storm have seen many people come to the TaxSlayer Center today to paint the ice as part of the “Hockey Fights Cancer” promotion with UnityPoint Health — Trinity.

The painting continues Monday until 6 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Lavender paint and paint brushes are provided for the general public to paint the names of friends and family members — who have battled or are currently battling cancer — on the ice.

The names will remain displayed on the ice for the Storm’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night game on Saturday, Feb. 5. That game is presented by UnityPoint Health – Trinity.