The Quad City Storm is hosting its Salute to Military Ice Painting Monday, November 7 until 7:00 p.m. Storm fans can stop by the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, located at 1201 River Dr., Moline, to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces on the ice.

Quad City Storm fans paint the ice at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK to honor veterans November 7. (photo: Bryan Bobb)

The names will remain on the ice for November 10 and 11 games.