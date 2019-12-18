QC Storm gives presents to child in the hospital

The holidays are a time to be happy and spent with family. Being in the hospital generally doesn’t fit that bill.

“Its a little depressing,” Robert Ware, father of child in the hospital. “We’d rather be at home.”

That’s something the Quad City Storm is trying to fix.

“It’s definitely tough coming to the hospital around Christmas time,” said Tommy Tsicos. “I was here last and it’s definitely tough seeing the kids that are going to be in the hospital on Christmas, but its such a small thing for us to do and if it brightens their day, that’s awesome.”

They visited Christian Tuesday who had to be admitted into Unity Point for a viral infection.

They gave him a jersey, a hat and a coloring book among other things.

He enjoyed most of it and so did the players.

“It really feels good giving back,” said Tsicos. “It’s such a small thing for us too so and giving back always feels good, for sure.”

Sometimes Christian was more concerned with what he saw out the window.

His favorite thing, vroom vrooms or cars.

So he’ll love what he’ll find under the tree christmas morning.

“He’s got a lot of cars. He’s got matchbox, little tykes. Any type of car that I found for him.”

Dad and son will leave feeling a little more holiday cheer.

“It’s uplifting”

And for these guys, nothing beats helping the kids.

“What feels better, this or scoring a goal? I’ll say this because we’re here right now. But scoring a goal always feels good.”