QC Storm may not be playing, but you can still ‘Chuck-a-Puck’ for a good cause

Even though they’re not playing this season, the Quad City Storm are hosting a ‘Chuck-a-Puck’ fundraiser on Wednesday, March 3, to raise money for the UnityPoint Health Trinity Health Foundation.

Pucks can be purchased online now or they can be purchase in person on March 3 at the TaxSlayer Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pucks purchased by fans online will be ‘chucked’ by Storm staff. Fans who buy them in person will get to throw their pucks themselves, although arena capacity will be limited to 50 people, with masks required and social distancing enforced.

Normally, the prizes for ‘Chuck-a-Puck’ are placed on the ice, but for this fundraiser, the prizes will be placed on the TaxSlayer Center arena floor.

For more information about the ‘Chuck-a-Puck’ fundraiser or the return of the Quad City Storm in October, visit this website.