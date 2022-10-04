A Bettendorf student is a semifinalist for a National Merit Scholarship.

Senior Siri Reddy Pothula of Rivermont Collegiate is a semifinalist in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. According to a release:

This academically talented high school senior has an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. Rivermont Collegiate

