Students make a difference while they help other children far away. And there’s a business lesson in this as well.

Students at High Road of the Quad Cities make and sell key chains to raise money for a playground in Uganda. So far, they’ve raised more than $500. According to its website, High Road School of the Quad Cities provides academic and therapeutic services for children, adolescents, and young adults, ages 3 through 21, with extraordinary needs.

Landon Montgomery and Nathan Mansell work as a team. One cuts, the other colors.

Tara Gonzalez said every key chain they make raises money for New Hope Primary School in Kampala, Uganda.

“They had to go out and take orders and create a key chain … to figure out how much money we should sell them for,” said Gonzalez. “Our initial goal was to raise money for balls and jump rope. This project has completely just grown beyond our expectations.”

One key chain at a time is building a bridge between two schools half a world apart.