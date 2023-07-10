Moline-based Junior Achievement has received a grant for $10,000 from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S.

This grant will be used towards building a better future by providing 4th-6th-grade students the opportunity to explore STEM careers through the Bayer Agricultural Center at JA BizTown, according to a Monday release from JA of the Heartland, which serves 24 counties in western Illinois and eastern Iowa.

Students will participate in hands-on learning activities that allow them to explore agriculture careers and the STEM skills needed to succeed in these jobs.

Dougal Nelson is president/CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

“We are grateful for the Bayer Fund for believing in the boundless opportunities for our students,” Dougal Nelson, president & CEO of JA of the Heartland, said in Monday’s release. “This grant will provide funding to enrich the student experience and build upon learning outside of the classroom. Bayer Fund is helping to provide a platform where students can absorb life lessons in an immersive, experiential learning environment.

“Bayer Fund and Junior Achievement’s mutual goal to see the communities we serve flourish, this grant from Bayer Fund will support the organization by allowing them to provide the space for students to participate in hands-on learning activities that allow them to explore agriculture careers and the STEM skills needed to succeed in these jobs,” Nelson said.

Program evaluations demonstrate the impactful learning experience provided by the Bayer Agriculture Center at JA BizTown:

• 76% of students demonstrated increased knowledge in identifying STEM-related careers in the agriculture industry.

• 92% of teachers and volunteers agreed students were introduced to new career possibilities.

• 97% of teachers and volunteers agreed students better understood the importance of agriculture in our community following participation.

Bayer Fund supports Bayer’s (one of the country’s largest life-sciences companies), vision of “Health for All, Hunger for None” by working with organizations and non-profits, like JA, to deliver on shared goals and overall strengthen our country’s communities.

“Through Bayer Fund’s giving, we’re enabling and strengthening organizations that are working to make real, sustainable impacts in their local communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “Organizations like Junior Achievement inspire future generations for careers in the high-demand STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field, and we’re proud to provide our support.”

In 2022, Bayer Fund awarded more than $13.4 million to over 2,700 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and health & wellness, the Monday release said

Since 2017, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received nearly $90 million from Bayer. To learn more about Junior Achievement of the Heartland, visit its website HERE.