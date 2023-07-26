The Gray Matters Collective (GMC) — a mental health awareness and suicide prevention group — is hosting a special event Friday night for local youth.

“You Matter: Glow Back to School” is planned to be a fun, free, and stress-free party Friday, July 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the YWCA of the Quad Cities gymnasium, 229 16th St., Rock Island.

Quad Cities students gather on the Moline riverfront with GMC co-founder and president Haley DeGreve (second from right), July 21, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

T-shirts will be available for purchase online or at the event. All are welcome: high school, college, and young adults. The theme will be beach, summer, and glow in the dark. While the event is free for all, donations are welcome HERE.

Haley DeGreve, GMC president and a 2020 Augustana alumna, said this will be a new annual event to do in late summer, and it came from an idea in the GMC women’s support group (Girls in Gray).

“We were talking about future events and this one came up,” DeGreve said recently. “One of our chapter leads from Western Illinois University was there and she said, what about back to school? It’s gonna be a dance event, very uplifting – an opportunity for all of us to come together and talk about why mental health is important, how we can bring the glow back into school.

“That means bring back kindness, bring back joy, bring back hope and bring back healing,” she said, noting they want to reinforce the Gray Matters message back to its nearly 25 school chapters.

Local students (with Haley DeGreve at center bottom) at the first Everglow event at the Rock Island Holiday Inn in January 2023.

It’s patterned after the first Everglow event, held at the downtown Rock Island Holiday Inn on Jan. 14, 2023, which was a huge hit. That was a collaborative fundraiser with Foster’s Voice Suicide Awareness, attended by about 250 people.

DeGreve serves on the YWCA board and is very passionate about what they do.

“I was talking to the president, Julie Larson, about this event and she said, ‘Why don’t you have it at YWCA?’” she recalled. “We thought it would be kind of fun to do something different.”

The first day of school for Rock Island-Milan students is Aug. 3, 2023. United Township High School freshmen start Aug. 2, with the rest of UT students starting Aug. 3.

“I think it’s important because back to school is a tough time for kids,” said Bella McDaniel, an incoming Geneseo High senior. “Meeting new people, especially for freshmen. I think to know there’s a big group of people who want to help you and support you, especially in mental health at school, I think is very important.”

“There’s been studies out that show dancing and singing can really help decrease stress and anxiety,” DeGreve said. “It’s a different thing that we normally don’t do.”

The event will include a DJ and karaoke. There will be donated gift baskets and gift cards to be raffled off (for no ticket charge). A new aspect to this event is that everyone is asked to bring school supplies for students in need, DeGreve said.

Ashlyn Bates, left, Amelia Rursch, and Mikayla Gilbertson at the first Everglow.

The event theme song is “Firework” by Katy Perry, with its message of being a light in the darkness. “The message is, how you can bring the light to your school when you go back?” DeGreve said.

Battling rising suicides

Gray Matters first started in February 2019 at Augustana, and now there are chapters that meet regularly at 22 chapters in the region. DeGreve has received inquiries from five schools in Texas and two in Nevada to start new ones.

She spoke recently to the state of Texas suicide prevention symposium, and someone from University of Houston asked her to help start their own chapter. The current chapters are at:

Rockridge High School

Orion High School

Rock Island High School

Riverdale High School

AlWood High School

Cambridge High School

Geneseo High School

Sherrard High School

Moline High School

Wethersfield High School

Wethersfield Middle School

Wethersfield Elementary School

Prophetstown High School

Bettendorf High School

St. Ambrose University

Augustana College

Western Illinois University

Scott Community College

Illinois State University

Alleman High School

Kewanee High School

Mercer County High School

The organization is more important than ever as the number and rate of suicides in the U.S. increased 4 percent from 2020 to 2021, after two consecutive years of decline in 2019 and 2020.

Local students at the first Starry Night Gala in November 2022, presented by Gray Matters Collective.

The findings are featured in a new report, “Provisional Numbers and Rates of Suicide by Month and Demographic Characteristics: United States, 2021.” The data show the total number of suicides increased from 45,979 in 2020 to 47,646 in 2021. The number of suicides in 2021 was still lower than the all-time high of 48,344 in 2018.

The largest increase in the rate of suicide occurred among males ages 15-24 – an 8% increase, and suicide is the 2nd-leading cause of death for Americans ages 10-34. In 2021, 7,061 people ages 10-24 took their lives, compared to 6,643 in 2020.

Suicide rates have also increased for males ages 25-34, 35-44, and 65-74.

The new report is available HERE.

Sharing pain, suggestions

Brayden Combs, an incoming senior at Geneseo High School, said he got involved with GMC about a year ago after a rough summer, going into his junior year.

“I had a lot of stuff going on in my head, a lot of built-up stress,” he said recently. “I was pretty locked away, I didn’t talk much. I was keeping to myself and staying away from people. I got welcomed into this family itself and it helped me open up and talk to more people again. It was just a welcoming with open arms, to be comfortable sharing.”

QC students promote the Gray Matters message in Moline, July 21, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The Gray Matters chapter at Geneseo started two years ago, and they meet monthly during the school day (at a free period midday). About 30 to 50 students usually meet.

“There’s been a lot more communication, a lot more involvement from students wanting to be in the meetings,” Combs said. “There’s been other clubs started along the mental health topic in Geneseo. So it’s opened more doors for students to be more comfortable.”

He’s part of “Glow Back to School” Friday since social interaction during the summer is different than during the school year.

“There are people you haven’t seen in a while, so I think getting this event together is a good way of getting comfortable with people again – getting back in the school year and allowing yourself to have that freedom before we get back into the next nine months.”

Combs is undecided on which college to attend.

Gray Matters chapters are now at 22 area schools and colleges.

DeGreve is launching a monthly call of all school chapters, with leaders to collaborate among the schools, to see what’s working and not.

Other monthly events are open to all chapters – a “You Matter” series of guest speakers, and “Girls in Gray,” will launch a new support group, an advocacy for not only students but young adults in the community who have finished school, more casual and laid back – “like let’s get pizza and talk about mental health,” she said.

DeGreve (center) with two Rocky students at the first Everglow this past January in Rock Island.

Carla Amah (a UT grad) is looking into starting a chapter at her college (Stockton University in New Jersey), going into her sophomore year.

“It’s nice to know, kind of like bringing something from home with you,” she said recently. “It’s hard to find that sense of community in that new environment, a new place, especially if you go out of state for school.”

“It’s kind of hard to find your people, so you get to find your people while still being connected to the people here through Gray Matters.”

“I was completely alone”

Amah’s transition to college was difficult, since she went out of state.

“Knowing nobody, I was completely alone. It was really difficult to find your people or just find anyone who meshed with you,” she said. “It’s nice to know there are people like you and it really drives home the ‘You aren’t alone,’ because across states and cities, we all have this one thing in common, to come together for this one cause.”

Karmen Tounou (a Moline High grad) started at Black Hawk College, Moline, and while the transition from high school wasn’t as hard, she started to struggle with mental health.

Elijah Young and Grace Shelton

“Transferring to a whole new school, with nobody I knew, that was going to be hard for me,” she said of now starting her junior year in August at Southeast Missouri State University, after leaving BHC.

Gray Matters has helped her. “I feel like I can be myself and I can be with people who understand what I’m going through, because they’ve gone through something similar to me.”

Aeryn Bocox, a rising Moline senior, goes to the girls’ group with her mom, who is training for a marathon. “After starting Girls in Gray, she feels so much better, being able to talk. She’s like, ‘It put so many things into perspective and it gives you a way better outlook on life.'”

“It’s nice hearing other people’s perspectives on stuff that happens in school,” she said. “Just hearing it, it’s a relief to know you’re not the only one feeling what you’re feeling.”

Abby Wilshusen and Riley Preston

“You know it’s not just you,” Bocox said, noting it helps to hear how other women have coped with their issues, “Everyone helps you in a different way, and hearing everyone’s stories, it’s just a good place to be.”

Next Starry Night Gala

GMC is also planning the next Starry Night Gala, on Nov. 4, 2023, at the QC Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

The first Starry Night Gala was held last November at Golden Leaf in Davenport, and it raised $40,238 for the new Foster Cares Fund. The new fund supports free mental health counseling for those in financial hardship.

Presenting a check for the new Foster Cares Fund at the office of QC Counselor Jan. 10, 2023 were Matt Martenson, left, Haley DeGreve, Jaime and Kevin Atwood (photo by Jonathan Turner).

It’s named after Foster’s Voice, which itself was launched by Kevin Atwood to honor his son Foster, a 2016 United Township High graduate who planned to be a police officer, and took his own life at 19, in July 2017.

Starry Night Gala is named for the famous painting by Vincent van Gogh, “Starry Night” (1889), believed to personify the artist’s psychiatric symptoms, since it’s thought that he had bipolar disorder and later died by suicide at 37.

For more information on Gray Matters, visit its website HERE.