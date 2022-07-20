Trinity College of Nursing will hold a healthcare career exploration camp next week at Trinity Rock Island.

Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences will welcome 10 area high school students for the second annual Health Care Exploration Camp from July 25 to 29.

The camp is a collaboration between Trinity College, UnityPoint Health – Trinity and local emergency services. This year, students will take part in a 5-day summer camp at Trinity Rock Island to explore careers in healthcare and gain hands-on experience in a variety of healthcare fields.

“Last year, students told us seeing team members in action was the best part. We’ve expanded this year, so they’ll have two full days to see what happens behind the scenes to keep our community members healthy,” Bobbi Biringer, Director of Student Services, Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences, said in a Wednesday release.

“They will shadow nurses, radiology technologists and medical laboratory technicians at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.”

Adam Sowells, Emergency Medical Services lead coordinator at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, says the camp inspires the next generation of healthcare workers.

“Getting students interested and excited about a career in healthcare helps them start thinking about their future,” Sowells said in the release. “With so many ways to make a difference in healthcare, we hope to provide opportunities for them to see how they can build a lifelong career in service and gain some practice skills they can use in their everyday life.”

Shannon Carney, a 2021 Trinity College of Nursing graduate, recently won a DAISY Award. That award recognizes nursing students for the above-and-beyond care and compassion shown to patients and their families.

During camp, students will also experience real-life health care scenarios using simulation manikins, learn life-saving skills including first aid and meet one-on-one with health care experts in the field.

“Trinity College Health Care Exploration Camp exposes students to a variety of career paths in healthcare and helps them decide which profession they’d like to go into,” says Tracy Poelvoorde, PhD, Chancellor of Trinity College. “The COVID-19 pandemic made it a challenging time to work in healthcare, and health systems across the country experienced workforce staffing issues.

“Trinity College is in a unique position to impact the nursing continuum from career exploration to academic preparation and career transitioning to employment.”

A Trinity College education is values-driven, emphasizing clinical reasoning and the artful delivery of culturally competent care, the release said. Trinity College incorporates innovative teaching and learning strategies to develop health care professionals who promote the health of individuals, families, and communities. Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences is dedicated to preparing health care professionals for an ever-changing global community.

To learn more about Trinity College or to schedule a campus visit, call (309) 779-7700 or visit trinitycollegeqc.edu.