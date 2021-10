The MS Fest in Clinton was a few weeks ago, and the money raised helped provide support for those living with multiple sclerosis.

Greg Fier joined Local 4 to talk about the resources available right now to those suffering from MS in our community, including the Bob Finch Memorial Fund. It was created and named for Bob Finch, who was paralyzed from the neck down as a result of the disease.

