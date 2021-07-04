QC surgeon: Fireworks safety begins with prevention

They’re not toys. They can be dangerous.

And the damage these beautiful celebrations of light can leave can be permanent … and deadly.

A Quad-City surgeon warns people who use fireworks this weekend to take extreme precautions.

Dr. Benjamin Van Raalte, whose practice is Iowa Plastic Surgery, Davenport, is a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 31 years of experience.

“Hand injuries are one of the more common ones. Eye injuries are one of the more common ones,” he said.

It isn’t easy for a physician to tell a patient they have suffered permanent damage – sometimes scars, sometimes far worse.

“It’s counseling the people that we can’t restore anything. That what they’ve done is permanent,” Van Raalte said. “If you’ve injured a finger badly, we might have to amputate it.”

it’s even sadder when it involves a younger patient.

“it’s even more depressing when it’s a child,” he said.

Anyone who uses fireworks should remember practical safety measures.

“Leaning over the bottle rocket ix not a good idea,” Van Raalte said. “The most common injury is from people trying to figure out why it didn’t go off.”

“Then they lean over it, and the firework goes off. Stay away from it once you’ve lit it. “

Van Raalte adds combining explosive devices with alcohol is not recommended.

“If you’re going to use it, don’t use alcohol at the same time,” he said. “Don’t let kids play with them. They’re not kids’ toys.”

If you do get injured, go to the emergency room and have it checked out.

“Injuries that I’ve seen over the years include burns from just handling the fireworks to realizing it hadn’t gone off, and then the explosion occurs, which can do anything from just a bad wound to losing a finger,” Van Raalte said. “I’ve seen two people that were leaning over the bottle rocket and lost an eye from the injury.”

Once you’re injured, it’s wise to see a doctor. But safety measures should begin before then.

“Once you get an injury, there’s things we can do to repair it, but we can’t make it all go away.,” Van Raalte said.

“The best thing to do with fireworks is prevention.”