A Colona man is facing one count of first degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery after police named him as a suspect in the battery of a 14-month-old child, who later died.

On Thursday, January 27, Moline Police notified Colona Police about an aggravated battery to a child that had occurred in Colona, according to a news release from Colona Police Chief Mike Swemline. Colona’s investigator met with Moline Police investigators, and both agencies conducted interviews with suspect Rahsaan Strawder.

After a search warrant was obtained for a Colona residence, an Illinois State Police Crime Scene team arrived and processed the property for evidence. The child was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria in critical condition, according to a release. Strawder, 38, was initially charged with aggravated battery to a child and held on a $1-million bond in Henry County Jail.

The Colona Police Department was notified Monday, January 31 that the 14-month old female had passed away on Sunday, January 30 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Officials said additional charges would be pending the results of an autopsy, which was conducted Tuesday, February 1 in Peoria.

According to court records from the Circuit Court of Henry County, IL, charges were updated Wednesday, February 2 against Rahsaan Strawder. Charges are now the following: