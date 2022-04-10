The day before he turned 28, a Rock Island suspect in a 2020 slaying pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

On Friday, Lamont Williams waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, court records say. Originally, he faced charges of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Demetrius Tucker.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing is set for June 6, court records say.

The incident on March 16, 2020

East Moline Police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue on Monday around 3:30 p.m., police said earlier. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man in the street suffering from gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries., police said. The suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Williams was arrested in April 2020 by the U.S. Marshals in Rock Island on an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder on two counts, law enforcement said earlier.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Williams. Bond was set at $2 million – 10 percent applies.

Williams is being held in Rock Island County Jail.