The volunteers for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra are a driving force in supporting music education here in the QCA, and you could be a driving force in a brand new 2022 Subaru Outback Premium, thanks to a raffle to support the QCSO’s Music Education Programs. Darlene link and Darlene Steffen from QCSO dropped by Local 4 to share a few ‘notes’ about the fundraiser.

For more information, click here.