QC Symphony/Genesis bring performers to Elmore vaccination site

Taking inspiration from famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s recent impromptu performance during his COVID-19 vaccination observation period, Genesis Health System and the Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) are collaborating expand the QCSO’s Vaccine Variations initiative to the Genesis Mass Vaccination Clinic.

Vaccine Variations is an initiative that began with one-hour performances by QCSO musicians at the Rock Island County Health Department Camden Center Vaccination Clinic, a news release says. Vaccine Variations will expand to off two one-hour performances per week starting Tuesday at the Genesis clinic in the former Dick’s Sporting Goods store at 5350 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the performances will feature string musicians only. All musicians will be masked and socially distanced during their performances. As a thank-you for their decision to vaccinate, patients will receive a discount code valid for upcoming symphony performances.

“Many of us have missed live performances and events we would usually enjoy attending because of the pandemic. This is a great opportunity to continue our gradual return to normalcy by being vaccinated, while also enjoying a live performance,’’ said Doug Cropper, president and CEO, Genesis Health System.

“We are thrilled to partner with Genesis Health System by bringing music to their mass vaccination clinic performed by musicians of our orchestra. The success of our local and national vaccination campaign is essential to our ability to finally beat the COVID-19 pandemic and get back to producing large concerts, bringing the joy of full live music experiences back to the Quad Cities,” said Brian Baxter, QCSO executive director.

Performances will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday with QCSO Violist Jenwei Yu. The lineup is:

Jenwei Yu Viola 4/20/21 10 a.m. Carolyn Van De Velde Violin 4/22/21 10 a.m. Jenwei Yu Viola 4/26/21 10 a.m. Sabrina Tabby Violin 5/4/21 9:30 a.m. Jenwei Yu Viola 5/5/21 10 a.m. Will Samorey Violin 5/11/21 10 a.m. Jenwei Yu Viola 5/12/21 10 a.m.

About the Quad City Symphony Orchestra

Its founding in 1915 places the Quad City Symphony Orchestra among the 20 longest-established, continuously operating orchestral associations in the United States. The QCSO provides community service and programs to a market of more than 450,000 residents of eastern Iowa and western Illinois, staging performances in both Iowa and Illinois. Programming includes dozens of education programs delivered to more than 24,000 area students.

Led by Music Director Mark Russell Smith, the orchestra consists of top-level musicians from the Quad Cities and across the region. It is considered among the highest-level regional orchestras of its size. Each season, the QCSO performs approximately 20 times, presenting six Masterworks series concerts, four Pops series concerts including Riverfront Pops, Films in Concert, and the Family Concert, as well as other special events. In addition, the Signature Series, led by QCSO Concertmaster Naha Greenholtz, presents chamber music ensembles in a versatile and intimate setting that features select members of the QCSO and visiting artists from across the nation.

About the Genesis Vaccination Clinic

Genesis Health Group began speeding up COVID-19 protection in the region on March 23 by opening the retail-sized vaccination clinic on Elmore Ave.

Anyone 18 years old and older is able to schedule appointments on the MyGenesis Patient Portal. Those who are not on the MyGenesis patient portal can visit www.genesishealth.com/mygenesis to register.

The Genesis vaccination clinic is open Tuesday through Saturday, depending on vaccine availability. The clinic has been providing an average of more than 1,000 doses per day since opening.