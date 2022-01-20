QC Symphony to offer digital access to its remaining programs for this season

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) will offer a virtual option to see all three remaining Masterworks concerts in the 2021-22 season. Live Stream + Digital Access will also be available for the world premiere of the Living Proof Exhibit Opera: Karkinos.

These new virtual concert options are in addition to those currently available for the QCSO’s chamber music series Up Close.

The QC Symphony Orchestra is again offering digital access to its programs, starting in February.

“Digital access opens up an important entry point to the inspiration our concert programs provide and to the community we build, by enabling people from anywhere to experience our incredible orchestra,” QCSO executive director Brian Baxter said in a Thursday release. “It expands the impact of our popular Students @ Symphony program by enabling us to deliver free digital concert experiences to students across the Quad Cities and beyond which complements the opportunity student groups currently have to attend QCSO concerts in-person for free.

“We are so grateful to our generous sponsors and our QCSO musicians for making this a reality,” he said, noting digital access to QCSO performances is sponsored by the Harris Foundation, Modern Woodmen of America, and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.

Households are only required to purchase one Live Stream + Digital Access ticket per concert. Live Streaming is currently unavailable for Masterworks concerts, but the Saturday evening performances will be recorded and made available for viewing on Sunday at 2 p.m. The digital performance will be available to watch for 30 days beginning on the premiere date.

The Feb. 12 world premiere of the Living Proof Exhibit opera, “Karkinos,” a partnership with the QCSO and composer Jacob Bancks, will be among the new online offerings, available for 30 days from the premiere date.

Digital tickets are $25 per household for Karkinos and the Up Close concerts, and $40 per household for Masterworks concerts. A student rate is available by calling the QCSO box office at (563) 322-7276. Digital and In-person tickets can be purchased online at QCSO.org, by phone at (563) 322-7276, or in person at the QCSO Box Office at 327 Brady St., Davenport.

CONCERTS OFFERING LIVE STREAM AND/OR DIGITAL ACCESS

Masterworks IV: Bruckner 8

February 6, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Bruckner’s final complete symphony is a sweeping symphonic journey. This epic and thrilling work begins with a slow introduction that unfolds into a dramatic struggle. The second movement is a rustic yet sumptuous and noble Adagio that is followed by a radiant Scherzo. The powerful and suspenseful finale takes you through the darkness of death to glorious transfiguration.

Living Proof Exhibit Opera: Karkinos

February 12, 2022, at 7:30 pm

In collaboration with the Living Proof Exhibit, the QCSO commissioned local composer and Augustana Professor, Jacob Bancks to create the opera Karkinos that will provide hope and celebration for those with cancer and all who love them. Inspired by direct conversations with people impacted by cancer, this emotional multi-media work featuring chamber orchestra, vocal soloists, dancers, and choir, depicts the story of a beautiful empress who is forced into battle with the unseen monster Karkinos the night before her coronation.

Masterworks V: From East to West

March 6, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Our musical excursion begins in the Guangxi Zhuang region of China with Chen Yi’s rhythmic Duo Ye, based on the traditional song and dance of the Dong people. Concertmaster Naha Greenholtz dazzles with a performance of Mozart’s graceful and spirited Violin Concerto No. 4. Robert Schumann’s emotional and stormy Second Symphony brings the concert to a triumphant close.

Up Close with Scandinavia: Nordic Dreams

March 17, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Allow QCSO concertmaster Naha Greenholtz, QCSO principal cellist, Hannah Holman, and pianist Juliana Han to transport you away with an intimate evening of Nordic music featuring works by Dietrich Buxtehude, Kaija Saariaho, Arvo Pärt, Jean Sibelius, Esa-Pekka Salonen, and Edward Greig.

Masterworks VI: Pines of Rome

April 3, 2022, at 2:00 pm

The program opens with Johann Strauss Jr.’s charming waltz Voices of Spring. Roberto Díaz returns to the Quad Cities to perform Jennifer Higdon’s Grammy® Award-winning Viola Concerto; this unrelenting showpiece was written specifically for Díaz. Experience the lyricism and power of Samuel Barber’s First Symphony before we close the season with Ottorino Respighi’s beloved Pines of Rome, depicting four events witnessed by the centuries-old trees in full orchestral color.

Up Close with Naha Greenholtz

May 1, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Join QCSO concertmaster Naha Greenholtz for a lovely afternoon of music at the Figge featuring works by Astor Piazzolla, Eugène Ysaÿe, Gabriela Lena Frank, Pablo de Sarasate, & Johann Sebastian Bach.