QC Symphony Volunteers win national award for pandemic-inspired “Sippin'” program

Volunteers for Symphony (VfS) is one of eight volunteer organizations chosen by the Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras to receive a Spotlight Award for its “Sippin’ with the Symphony.”

VfS launched Sippin’ with the Symphony in September of 2020 to keep members connected during the pandemic. During these virtual events, active members were invited to join Quad City Symphony musicians and staff in a Zoom meeting — where they learned more about each guest host while learning and enjoying a new food or beverage recipe, according to a QCSO release Tuesday.

VfS held six Sippin’ with the Symphony events during the 2020-21 season and has continued to host these events into the current 2021-22 season.

The Volunteer Council’s annual award program recognizes outstanding projects done by volunteer associations from around the country to help ensure the success of their orchestras. Spotlight Awards are given for projects that have contributed to the success of an overall initiative or for a noteworthy tactic or activity. Winning projects are selected based upon originality, volunteer involvement, adaptability, and the overall success of the project in meeting its goals.

QCSO executive director Brian Baxter

“We are immensely pleased that our volunteers have been recognized by the League for Sippin’ with the Symphony,” QCSO executive director Brian Baxter said Tuesday. “This initiative has been meaningful and brought great joy during the challenges we’ve faced amidst the ongoing pandemic by providing a space for connection and community-building with the wonderful artists of the orchestra and more.”

VfS will receive its award at the League’s National Conference in Los Angeles, June 1-3, 2022. During a session for fellow volunteers at conference, VfS President Darlene Link will share details of the project. The project will also be featured in an upcoming special issue of Volunteer Notes and on the Volunteer Council’s Facebook page.

“The League’s Volunteer Council knows firsthand the rewards and challenges of planning and executing volunteer projects,” Julie Meredith, president of the Volunteer Council and a member of the Utah Symphony Guild, said in the QCSO release.

“Our goal is to inspire and educate volunteers by acknowledging and sharing innovative volunteer-driven projects from across the country in categories including Audience Development/Community Engagement, Communication/Technology, Education, Leadership/Organizational Structure, Membership, Fundraising, Flexibility/Adaptability, and Service Projects.”

In addition to the Spotlight Award, the Council presents The Gold Award of Excellence, which recognizes best-in-class projects that have had a significant impact, and the Classic Award, which acknowledges a longstanding project that has sustained excellence and delivered value over decades. Along with eight Spotlight Awards, six Gold Awards of Excellence and one Classic Award were chosen this year.

Volunteers for Symphony (VfS) supports the mission of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra Association through its dedication to achieving excellence in music education with community outreach, supporting the financial growth through fundraising projects, and heightening the awareness and value of the QCSO.

