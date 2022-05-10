The Golden Apple Foundation surprised Orion High School 11th and 12th grade teacher Andrew Lister with the highly prestigious annual Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

As statewide awards, The Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching recognize and honor outstanding teachers for their roles in having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and building stronger communities. Lister is one of 10 award recipients in Illinois, a news release says.



After a highly competitive process, the 2022 teaching award recipients were selected from more than 400 nominations of 9-12th grade teachers.

Each award recipient receives a $5,000 cash award and a spring sabbatical provided by Northwestern University at no cost.

Award recipients also become Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, a community of educators who play an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs dedicated to addressing the teacher shortage.

Created by founders Mike and Pat Koldyke more than 35 years ago, The Golden Apple Foundation’s mission is to inspire, develop and support teacher and school leader excellence, especially in schools-of-need. For more information about Golden Apple, visit here.