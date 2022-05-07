A team of Quad Cities teenagers has planned a community building event from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 601 9th St., in Rock Island.

This is an initiative by teenagers in District 72 to organize a youth rally to show the importance and power young people have to strengthen the bond of neighbors, a news release says.

Although this is focused on youth, all ages are welcome, the release says.

The event will begin with Marieon Anderson, host of the rally, sharing a bit about himself and the power of his community. Speakers and performers will include Aubrey Barnes, Essence W. Dance, Charlotte Boyer, Thurgood Brooks, and Marcus Herbert.

There will be food, games, and more. For more information, contact Amelia Rursch at rurschfamily@gmail.com.