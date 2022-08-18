The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline is a winner in the USTA’s annual Outstanding Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.

Chris and Pamela Ontiveros, owners of Quad City Tennis Club (1522 47th Avenue, Moline), received the award Tuesday at the Western & Southern Open, an annual professional tennis event held near Cincinnati, according to a club release Thursday. The Ontiveros family is extremely proud of their team’s efforts to keep the club alive and thriving following a major indoor-outdoor remodeling project.

Club owners Chris and Pamela Ontiveros received the award from the United States Tennis Association.





“My father (Bob Ontiveros) came to me in 2018 with the vision to not only preserve the building for indoor tennis, but to upgrade a facility and grounds to national and international standards that we’ve seen in our travels,” Chris Ontiveros said.

Unfortunately, Bob passed away in early 2022 before he was able to see this honor for himself, but Chris knows he is proud of the work the entire team put in to get the club where it is today. Bob would have turned 84 on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Major improvements to the Quad City Tennis Club include:

Expanded viewing area of courts 1-3

New furniture to make it more comfortable for players and spectators

New carpet and paint

Remodeled bathrooms with new tile and carpet in the dressing area

New LED lighting on all nine indoor courts

Renovated parking lot with LED lights and landscaping

Two new outdoor courts with lighting

New outdoor patio with lighting, furniture and fire pit for events

New interior and exterior banners and signage

Awards like these are far more than an individual accomplishment, and Chris Ontiveros was quick to note that.



“We had a lot of help to make this vision come to fruition with so many people and companies involved,” he said. “It’s truly an honor for all of us that I accept this recognition from the USTA.”

“Great tennis facilities like these help us to grow the game at the grassroots level, and we are proud to recognize them for their ongoing impact on the sport of tennis,” said Craig Morris, Chief Executive, Community Tennis, USTA. “These facilities have embraced many of our tennis initiatives and kept the sport at the forefront of their communities each year.”



To be considered for an award, facilities must be under the jurisdiction of a park and recreation department, an educational institution, a nonprofit corporation or be a private or commercially-owned-and-operated facility that offers both USTA and public programming designed to help grow tennis.



Facilities were judged on the following criteria: overall layout and adaptation to site; excellence of court surface and lights; ease of maintenance; accommodations for players, spectators and press/officials; aesthetics; graphics (including the use of signs and landscaping); amenities such as casual seating for spectators, food services and social areas; and the facilities’ participation in USTA programs.



Nominated facilities were voted on in the following categories: Public Courts that are either small tennis centers with 2-10 courts or large tennis centers with 11 or more courts; Private Facilities that support the USTA and other “growth of the game” programs open to the public; and Educational Institutions such as colleges, universities, public and private grade schools, middle schools, or high schools

The QC Tennis Club is a state-of-the-art facility with two outdoor and nine indoor tennis courts. This is the only indoor facility with nine courts available within 100 miles. For more information, click HERE.