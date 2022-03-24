The Mars Racing Series and officials with the Davenport Speedway have made the tough decision to cancel the 2022 Thaw Brawl slated for this weekend, March 25 and 26.

Due to more overnight rains and the unfavorable forecast, “it has left us with no other option but to cancel the Thaw Brawl weekend,” according to a Thursday announcement. “We have looked at options for a possible make-up date, but there is nothing available that works.”

The Mars Racing Series would like to thank everyone who supported the 2022 Thaw Brawl, including sponsors like Hoker Trucking, the group said. They look forward to being back here at the Davenport Speedway on July 26th for the Hoker 50.

The Mars Racing Series will now set its eyes on May 13th and 14th for the season-opening events. On May 13th the series will take to the high banks of the Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, Ill.) for the Farmer City 74, paying $15,000 to win and on May 14th at Fairbury Speedway with the $30,000 to win Spring Nationals.

Stay tuned to social media outlets for updates and news from the series. For more information on the MARS Racing Series, visit www.MARSRacingSeries.com.