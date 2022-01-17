QC to cue it up again for Midwest billiards championships at RiverCenter

For the sixth year, the Quad Cities will host billiards players in downtown Davenport, on January 19-23, 2022.

The ACME American CueSports Alliance (ACS) Midwest 8-Ball Championships will move 80 pool tables into the RiverCenter’s Great River Hall in the south building for the 900 registered players ready to compete for $45,000 in prize money, shared between 15 divisions. The public is welcome, and admission is free.

ACS announced that it has secured an extension of its partnership with Visit Quad Cities and the RiverCenter to host the ACS Midwest 8-Ball Championships in January and the Iowa ACS State Billiards Championships in October through 2024.

“As the new executive director of the American CueSports Alliance, I’m excited to work with the great staff and crew of the RiverCenter, the Visit Quad Cities team, and the local community,” Janet Ybarra, ACS Executive Director, said in a Monday release. “The Quad Cities always make our members feel welcome!”

Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell (File photo)

“We are incredibly grateful for the long-term partnership we have with the American CueSports Alliance,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The Midwest 8-Ball Championships is yet another example of how sports tourism continues to create value for the Quad Cities regional destination and make a positive impact on our visitor economy. We look forward to hosting the hundreds of competitors, the ACS, and fans of the sport of pool while they are here competing at the RiverCenter and experiencing the QC.”

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 19: 12 p.m. — Scotch Doubles 8-Ball, Senior 8-Ball Singles (Men/Women)

Thursday, Jan. 20: 10 a.m. — Men’s & Women’s Open/Standard Singles

3 p.m. — Men’s & Women’s Advanced 8-Ball Singles

Friday, Jan. 21: 12 p.m. — Men’s & Women’s 9-Ball Singles

8 p.m. — Men’s & Women’s 4-Person 8-Ball Teams

Saturday, Jan. 22: 6 p.m. — 8-Ball Team play continues

Sunday, Jan. 23: 12 p.m. — Junior Event, 8-Ball Team play continues

The American CueSports Alliance (ACS) is a non-profit league-sanctioning body for cue sports in the U.S. They produce national billiards tournaments on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.americancuesports.org.