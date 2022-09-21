The third QC Topless Brewery Cruise will benefit charity and showcase six area craft breweries.

The Quad Cities Topless Brewery Cruise has an enticing title, but it’s not what you may think.

The third such cruise (the first one was in 2019) is for vehicles with no roofs, and highlight the food and beverages six QC craft breweries this Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 10 a.m., this year benefitting Getting Heroes Home.

Signup is at the Front Street Brewery Taproom, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration is $25 per vehicle (four wheels or more), or $15 per cycle (less than four wheels). The Saturday stops are:

Participants don’t have to go on the whole cruise, but if people want to stop at one or more, they should register between 10-11 a.m. at Front Street at the Freight House.

“From then on after that, they can go to all the stops they can go to half of the stops,” Brandon Mavis of Front Street said Wednesday. “It’s really up to them.”

A map with the six cruise stops.

The cruise is designed for any vehicles that have no top or a removable top, but any other vehicles are welcome, he said.

“It’s a charity, so we will take as many people as possible,” Mavis said. “There are some die-hard Jeep people out there that love going to events and stuff like this. And it’s supposed to be really nice too on Saturday.”

The event does not typically attract many motorcyclists, since motorcycle owners are not big into craft beer, he said.

Topless vehicles outside LeClaire’s Green Tree Brewery in a previous cruise.

People can also come to the after-party at 5 p.m. without having to do the cruise. That includes a food truck from The BIG Cheese, which features gourmet grilled cheese and other sandwiches.

From 10 a.m. to noon, local QC musician Alex Axup will perform at Front Street, Mavis said.

They plan to host the Topless Brewery Cruise twice per year, in the fall and spring. “We will change up the route each cruise to include other brewery locations,” he said, noting Nerdspeak is new this year.

“Convertibles, Jeeps, Broncos, Motorcycles — anything that is roof-less is encouraged, but ALL are welcome to join the cruise,” Mavis said. “The after-party anyone is also welcome to come to the taproom and enter their chance to win some raffle items and enjoy some beer and food.”

100% of proceeds will be donated to Getting Heroes Home, a local organization whose mission is to provide emergent and holiday travel accommodations to our nation’s active-duty service members. Connecting them with their family when it matters most.

Getting Heroes Home is a QC-based organization that works to bring active-duty service members home for the holidays.

Mavis chose Getting Heroes Home because he supports their cause and has done a fundraise for them before.

“They all live here in the Quad Cities,” he said of the four or five Navy veterans. “They’ve helped like over 335 military members since they started just a few years ago.”

Getting Heroes Home was established in 2019 by U.S. Navy veterans with a goal of getting 10 military members home home for the holidays each year. They have surpassed 300 service members and their families served in the first three years. Community support has been instrumental in allowing the group to surpass all initial goals.

For more information, visit the group’s website.